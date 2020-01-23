Matt to play detective in NYPD thriller
Los Angeles: Matt Damon is reuniting with his Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold for a film titled The Force in which the Hollywood actor will be essaying the role of a detective.
Mangold has been developing the Don Winslow bestseller since 2017. The Force centers on corrupt NYPD officers with Damon set to play detective Denny Malone, who runs an elite crime fighting squad but becomes ensnared in a corruption scandal, reports variety.com.
Fox bought movie rights in 2016 and set it up with Ridley Scott to produce through his
Fox-based Scott Free company. David Mamet wrote the first script and Scott Frank has been
working on the most recent version.
