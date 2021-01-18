Matt to join the cast of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

If a report by 'Daily Mail' is to be believed, then Hollywood actor Matt Damon will be joining the cast of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', for which he, along with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella (14) Gia (12) and Stella (10) will stay in Australia for the next few months.

"I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months. Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it. Australia definitely is the lucky country," said the 50-year-old actor.

Matt Damon had a memorable cameo in 'Thor: Ragnarok' as an Asgardian actor who played Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in a hilarious play. However, it is not yet confirmed as to which 'Marvel' character the 'Oscar' winning actor will take on.

Also starring Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman reprising her role as Dr Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor), 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release on May 6, 2022.