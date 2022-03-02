Matt Reeves skips 'The Batman' premiere following COVID-19 diagnosis

Los Angeles: Director Matt Reeves gave the world premiere of "The Batman", the upcoming Warner Bros adaptation of the DC superhero, a miss after being diagnosed with COVID-19.



The film, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, rolled out the red carpet for the much awaited event at Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday evening.

According to Variety, other star cast members Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgarrd, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Jayme Lawson were also in attendance.

Reeves addressed the audience through a live video call ahead of the film's screening, saying not being able to attend the premiere was "a great heartbreak for me".

"We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID. The good news is that I'm healthy, I'm good. But I'm not with you. It's a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me. It was a five-year journey for me and I'm really excited that we're sharing it with you tonight," the 55-year-old filmmaker said.

Reeves, also known for the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, expressed his gratitude towards the crew of the film.

"They are such incredible craftsmen, artists (It's) the best crew that we ever worked with. I know that so many of you are there tonight. I'm so sad that I'm not there with you," he continued, before following up with a joke on the movie's 176 minute-long run time.

"I'd like to thank each and every one of you, name by name, though they informed me that this movie we made is quite long," the director quipped.

The premiere itself remained COVID sensitive, with seats left empty between audience members.

"The Batman", which has received largely positive reviews from international critics, will be released in Indian theatres on Friday.

Set in Batman's second year of fighting crime, the film sees the man with superpowers uncover corruption in Gotham while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets the city's elite.

Previously, in an interview with PTI, Reeves said the pressure to deliver on the film is very real.

"You can't not feel the pressure! It's so personal. But all you can do is wait. It's exciting but it's scary," he had said.