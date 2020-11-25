Masaba opens up on facing racial discrimination

Time and again celebrities across the globe have been opening up about racial discrimination they have faced during their career. Recently, ace designer Masaba Gupta also opened up on racism. She revealed that more than her skin colour, her schoolmates made fun of her parents.

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketing legend Vivian Richards.

Speaking to a journalist in an interview, she said, "It was reactions of friends and acquaintances and people who you thought had your back that affected me. A friend of mine brought up the colour of my skin every time I asked her about what to wear, what subject to study or what sport I should play. I thought it was bizarre. However, more than the colour of my skin, it was about the relationship of my parents. I remember being called a bad child a lot. Lots of boys in my school will ask 'is she the bad person?' I did not understand what it meant and I went

and asked my mother when

I was young and she explained it to me by the book. She said this is what it means and be prepared to get more of this."