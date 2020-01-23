Mary, Dan join Kristen in 'Happiest Season'
Los Angeles: LGBTQ romantic comedy 'Happiest Season' is adding Mary Steenburgen and Dan Levy to its cast.
The film, headlined by Kristen Stewart, is helmed by actor Clea DuVall who is making her directorial debut with the feature.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Victor Garber, Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are also part of the TriStar and Entertainment One project.
The story is set during an annual family holiday party where a young woman plans to propose to her girlfriend, played by Mackenzie Davis.
The plan gets an unexpected twist when the woman finds out her partner hasn't come out as
gay to her conservative parents.
DuVall co-wrote the film with Mary Holland.
Holland will also appear in the
movie, along with Ana Gasteyer, Burl
Moseley, Sarayu Blue and Jake
McDorman.
