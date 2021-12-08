Marvel's hit projects 'Black Widow', 'Loki' win big

The 2021 People's Choice Awards, which celebrates the best of music, movies, TV, and pop culture was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with actor and comedian Kenan Thompson as host.

The nominations list for this year's awards saw some big names competing against each other. It was a huge year for 'Marvel' as 'Loki' bagged the 'TV

show of 2021', while 'Black Widow' received 'Movie of 2021'. Scarlett Johansson took home the 'Female Movie Star' award for 'Black Widow'. Also, Simu Liu took bagged the 'Action Movie Star' award.

Among other key honours of the evening, Kim Kardashian received a 'Fashion Icon Award'. Also, Selena Gomez took home 'The Comedy Star of 2021' award for her performance in 'Only Murders in the Building'. In music, Adele was awarded the 'Female Artist of 2021'.

While the award for the 'Comedy Movie of 2021' went to Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'Free Guy', the 'Drama Movie of 2021' award was bestowed on to film 'Cruella', starring Emma Stone in the titular role. 'Family Movie of 2021' honour was given to animated film 'Luca'.

Dwayne Johnson was honoured with two awards for 'Jungle Cruise' - 'Male Movie Star of 2021' and 'Comedy Movie Star of 2021'. The 'Drama Movie Star of 2021' went to Kevin Hart for 'Fatherhood'.

The 'Drama Show of 2021' award went to 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Comedy Show of 2021' went to 'Never Have I Ever'. 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' won the honour of 'Reality Show of 2021'. The hit singing show 'The Voice' proudly took home the award for 'Competition Show of 2021' category.

For his series 'Loki', British actor Tom Hiddleston won 'Male TV Star of 2021' award. The trophy of 'Female TV Star of 2021' was taken by Ellen Pompeo for 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Chase Stokes won the trophy of 'Drama TV Star of 2021' for 'Outer Banks'.

While the award of 'Daytime Talk Show of 2021' went to the hit show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' was announced for winning the 'Nighttime Talk Show of 2021' trophy.