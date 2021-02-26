Marvel officially announces the title of 'Spiderman 3'

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man movie got a new title named 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The official announcement was made by 'Marvel Entertainment' in a hilarious video posted on a social media platform.

The revelation came a day after Holland and his co-stars trolled fans with their fake titles for the film such 'Spider-Man: Phone Home', 'Spider-Man: Home Slice' and 'Spider-Man-Homewrecker'.

In the video, the actor could be seen walking out of director Jon Watts's office, where Zendaya (who plays MJ) and Jacob Batalon (who portrays Ned) wait for him.

Holland expressed his disappointment over being handed out a fake movie title by the director again.

To this, Batalon said, "You do not understand? I feel like it is pretty obvious. You spoil things."

"I do not spoil things! Name one thing that I have spoiled," retorted Holland.

Zendaya cued in and stated, "The last... movie title", referring to the time when Holland accidentally revealed the title of the previous Spider-Man movie on his social media.

As the trio left the hall, the camera brought its focus to a whiteboard with the name 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' highlighted in the center.

Watts, who directed the previous two instalments 'Homecoming' and 'Far From Home', is back in the director's chair for the third part.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as superhero Doctor Strange for the new part.

Produced by 'Marvel Studios' and 'Sony', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is scheduled to release in the US on December 17, 2021.