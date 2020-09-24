'Marvel' delays release of new 'Disney' films

The wait for the next 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) movie just got even longer. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', 'Disney' delayed several upcoming projects including the three upcoming 'MCU' films: 'Black Widow', 'Eternals' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

'Black Widow', which was first supposed to come out in the summer of 2020 and was delayed to November 2020, will now be released on May 7, 2021. 'Eternals', which was going to be released in November 2020 originally will now hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

Finally, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is scheduled to be released on July 9, 2021. It was earlier hitting theaters on May 7, 2021, the date on which 'Black Widow' will release.

Additionally, 'Disney' is also postponing Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' from December 18, 2020 to December 10, 2021, with 'Death on the Nile' occupying the slot of Spielberg's film on December 18, 2020.

Pixar's 'Soul' and Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'Free Guy' are keeping their November 20, 2020 and December 11, 2020 release

dates for now. 'The King's Man' has been brought up from February 26, 2021 to February 12, 2021.