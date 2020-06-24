Marina tweets after Sonu names her in the video

Mumbai: Hours after Sonu Nigam named actor Marina Kuwar in a video attacking 'T-Series' honcho Bhushan Kumar, she posted on social media and said that she is battling depression triggered off by "unwanted incidents".

"Adhuri kahaani par khamosh honton ka pehra hai, chot rooh ki hai isiliye dard zara gehra hai (silent lips guard my incomplete tale, the soul is wounded and the pain is deep)," tweeted the actor in Hindi.

"When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed," she tweeted.

Marina, who was seen in shows such as 'CID' and 'Aahat', also shared two quotes on depression on 'Instagram Stories'.

The first went: "I have depression. But I prefer to say 'I battle' depression, instead of 'I suffer' with it, because if depression hits, then I hit back. Battle on."

The other read: "My life is very different. My life is very hard and very difficult."

In an 'Instagram' video, Sonu Nigam accused Bhushan Kumar of being music mafia. He had also alleged that Kumar had worked at sabotaging his career.