Marilyn refutes abuse charges by Evan Rachel Wood

Los Angeles: Heavy metal-rock singer Marilyn Manson denied allegations of abuse levelled by his former fiance and actor Evan Rachel Wood.

In her recent 'Instagram' post, Evan Rachel Wood had revealed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner was the person she referred to in the past when she talked about being in an abusive relationship with an unnamed ex.

Responding to the 'Westworld' star's claims, the 52-year-old singer said that these accusations were 'horrible distortions of reality'.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," said Manson.

Wood further claimed that Manson started 'grooming' her when she was a teenager and abused her for years.

The former couple went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. The duo got engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Wood had said.

In response to the 33-year-old actor's social media post, four other women also came forward with similar abuse allegations against Manson.

Amid the allegations, Manson was dropped from his record label 'Loma Vista Recordings'.

In a statement to 'The Hollywood Reporter', the label said that they will no longer promote Manson's recent album or work with him on future projects.

"Additionally, a segment of the 'Shudder' series 'Creepshow' that was set to star Manson in the upcoming season will be replaced and not air," confirmed a spokesperson for 'AMC Networks'.

Starz's 'American Gods', in which Manson had a short recurring role, will also not air one remaining upcoming episode including the singer until his character gets edited out.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in," said a 'Starz' spokesperson.