Mariah refutes feud rumours with Jay-Z

American singer Mariah Carey, who recently dropped out of Jay-Z's management company 'Roc Nation', broke her silence on the rumours that the two superstars had a falling out.

According to the rumours, Mariah reportedly parted ways with the management company post a 'blazing row' with Jay-Z during a meeting regarding the future of her career.

Mariah took to her 'Twitter' handle and wrote, "The only 'explosive' situation I would ever get into' is a creative tangent, such as our number one song 'Heartbreaker'! To the people who make up these lies, I say 'Poof!"

A few days ago, a source via 'The Sun' had informed, "Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with 'Roc Nation'. She will formally depart in the next few weeks."

It was also reported that Carey has been looking at other management companies and may have even found one that she will choose for her career ahead. It seems that amid her exit from 'Roc Nation', Carey has already got some major news relating to her upcoming album announcement and world tour.

The source also stated, "There is a heavily R&B-influenced album being finalised at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she is not letting this stand in her way."

The news of Mariah's new album is surely a major surprise for fans given that it will be the first from Mariah since her 2018 release 'Caution'. As for her and Jay-Z's past collaborations, the duo had worked in the past on singles including her 1999

song 'Heartbreaker' and his song 'Things That U Do'.