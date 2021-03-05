Mariah gets sued by brother for defamation

Pop icon Mariah Carey's older brother Morgan sued the singer for defaming him through the intentional infliction of emotional distress from her memoir 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', according to new court documents obtained via 'Variety'.

"Morgan brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister's betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them," read the suit reads.

It also stated, "He is by no means envious of his sister's enormous artistic and personal success. He has enjoyed his successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well."

The lawsuit also listed some of the passages that Morgan had said were false.

He further claimed, "I have suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage and severe anxiety about my future and my ability to support me and my family due to the harm to my reputation and my earning capacity, It has embarrassed me among my friends and associates as well as disrupted my personal life and denied me to enjoy the ordinary pleasures of everyday life."

"I never felt safe. I never was safe. His rage was unpredictable; I never knew when it would come or who or what it would devour," Mariah wrote about Morgan in one instance in the book.

Morgan is not the only family member suing Mariah after the memoir's release. Her sister Alison is also suing the singer.