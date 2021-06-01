Mare of Easttown's ending is heartbreaking: Kate

Kate Winslet got emotional talking about the end of her 'HBO' limited series 'Mare of Easttown'.

"In the past, it is hard for an actor to tell what will wow audiences while you are shooting and that sometimes you think you are doing great work and then it turns out to be a limp biscuit," said the actor.

Winslet added, "I have been bowled over by how audiences have fallen in love with this wildly flawed, messy, broken, fragmented and difficult woman named Mare Sheehan. I loved her marks and her scars, her faults, her flaws and the fact that she has no off switch and no stop button. She just knows how to keep going on."

"Not only did I have to hide in the character completely, but I had to hide this story and carry the secret. I kept it hidden since 2018 when I first read the scripts. My job was to take them on this horrendous journey and hope to God that they would be prepared to come into the attic with me at the end. It has been agony," she mentioned.

The show is a murder mystery with many motifs - grief, the opioid crisis and small-town life.

"It is about mothers protecting their children at all costs and the lengths that a parent will go to protect their children," she said.

About the finale's twist ending, she commented, "Oh God, it is just unbelievable and heartbreaking."

"Underneath Mare's façade is a woman who is so entrenched in grief for her son that she has not processed. As she shares and talks about it with a therapist, she will crack. She does not want affection. She does not want to be loved. She does not want to be cared for because if she has to experience those things, it makes her feel vulnerable and if she feels vulnerable, then she cannot be strong anymore and she cannot carry on," Kate concluded.