Manoj, Raj and DK refute reports of 'TFM 2' being cancelled

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and directors Raj and DK reacted to the rumours about the second season of their web series 'The Family Man' being cancelled. While the actor clarified that there was 'no iota of truth' to it, the directors also condemned the rumours in strong words.

Recently, the news of the second season not releasing due to the recent guidelines on the regulation of web content went viral. The fans of the much-awaited 'Amazon Prime Video' series got worried and asked the makers whether the espionage thriller will ever be out for them to watch.

Manoj, who plays the lead role in the espionage thriller, responded to one such report and called it 'nonsensical'.

"Those who have doubts about the release of 'The Family Man 2' can directly contact the streaming giant 'Amazon Prime Video' and the directors of the series," said the actor.

In their recent tweet, Raj and DK had also quashed the false report.

The series, starring Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur was earlier supposed to release on February 12. It was later postponed till 2021 summer. Directors released a statement promising the fans they will bring the second season soon.