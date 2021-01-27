Manoj promises 'TFM' S2 to be 'bigger and far more different'

Manoj Bajpayee said that the upcoming chapter of 'The Family Man' will be an experience that is bigger and different. His character, NIA agent Srikant Tiwari will be seen struggling to balance personal and professional lives while fighting against a new nemesis, Raji, played by South star Samantha Akkineni.

"At times I reserve comments about my work because you start sounding flamboyant. All I would say is that it is going to be far bigger and far more different than before," said Bajpayee.

He added, "It is going to be an experience that you will not forget easily."

The second season will also bring back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar from season one. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas.

The series will see actors from the Tamil film world including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal in the cast too.

The 'Sonchiriya' star hoped that the advent of content-driven projects, triggered by OTT, will continue to draw focus towards talent.

"I just focus on new talent that is coming in, with so many ideas, integrity and passion. I think we should give priority to that," said the actor.