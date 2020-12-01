Manoj, Neena, Sakshi to come together for 'Dial 100'

A gripping collaboration will soon see the light of day as one of India's leading production houses 'Sony Pictures Films India' announces its next project titled 'Dial 100', which is jointly backed by filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's 'Alchemy Films'. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar,



The upcoming film is a unique thriller and is crafted for excellence in that genre.

What makes this collaboration interesting is that it comes from the studio of 'Sony Pictures Films India' that has witnessed the acclaim and commercial success for blockbusters such as 'Piku', 'Padman' and 'Shakuntala Devi' and from filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra, who has helmed dramas such as 'We Are Family' and 'Hichki' in the past. These two creative forces have joined hands to give viewers a thriller that promises to keep them at the edge of their seats. The film went on floors on December 1 in Mumbai and has filmmaker Rensil D'Silva at its helm.

Director Rensil D'Silva said, "I am truly excited and buzzing with energy as we begin our shoot today. Directing a film produced by 'Sony Pictures Films India' and 'Alchemy Films' that offers you flexibility and a wide canvas to experiment with is daunting, inspiring and fulfilling. 'Dial 100' is a thriller that gets you interested in the plot and makes you question everything. It is a film you would watch again and again just to find a loophole in the mystery."