Manoj criticises star system in Bollywood

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee said that the star system in Bollywood is detrimental to the quality cinema and cited the example of exhibitors and distributors prioritising stars over the content of a film.

Manoj said that small films are often given 'step-motherly treatment' when the focus is on stars and that his films have faced this. He added that OTT platforms will not necessarily end the star system and hoped that new talent continues to be encouraged.

In an interview, Manoj said, "As far as the star system is concerned, it has done more damage than good to the quality and content. When the exhibitors and distributors start concentrating on stars what happens is the quality films and small films start getting step-motherly treatment. My films have faced this."

"Whether it is cinema viewing or OTT or TV, people will find their stars. They find their favourites and they become their star. Will they be big like the ones we have since COVID-19 came in? I do not know. I just hope that the star system does not become an obstruction to the new upcoming talents," he added.