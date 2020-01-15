Mandy reveals first album in over 10 years

Los Angeles: 'This Is Us' star Many Moore is heading back to her music roots and the actor-singer is set to reveal her first album in over 10 years.

Moore's 10-track 'Silver Landings' will come out on March 6.

She released 'Amanda Leigh' in 2009 and has been more active on the acting scene since.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.

"It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn't be more thrilled with or ready to share.

"Having music back in my life makes me feel like a more complete version of myself, in ways I wasn't even expecting. The experience of writing, recording (and soon to be touring) it with some of the people I love the most in the world is an experience I will treasure forever. 'Silver Landings' out March 6," Moore wrote alongside the LP's cover.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer will also be on the 'Silver Landings' North America tour, beginning on March 20 at the Bendeum Center in Pittsburgh. The trek will finish at the Gothic Theatre in Denver on May 9.