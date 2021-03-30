Mandy is on a 'mission' to do 'whatever she can'

New mother and Hollywood actor Mandy Moore recently gave fans an update on her health journey since her baby's delivery and how she is holding up.

'The Princess Diaries star' shared that she is still suffering from low blood platelets after giving birth to her son, August Harrison in February. Sharing the information in a pair of posts on her 'Instagram Story', Moore first posted a photo from inside a doctor's office.

"Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby," the 'This Is Us' star wrote alongside the image.

In the follow-up post, Moore posed from inside her car, where she shared an update on her health.

"Platelets are going up, but still not great. I'm on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I do not have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy," she wrote.

Moore also noted that she has to 'wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it is infant ITP and was not gestational thrombocytopenia' and asked her followers with low platelets 'what has worked' for them.

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on February 20. She had announced the arrival of her son with a sweet 'Instagram' post.