Mandira dedicates a post to late husband Raj

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi recently dedicated an emotional post for her late husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal on her 'Twitter' handle.

Kaushal, who was known for directing movies like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo', passed away on June 30 following a heart attack.

Mandira Bedi took to the micro-blogging site on the evening of July 5 and posted a picture with Kaushal, in which the director could be seen smiling and pointing towards the camera.

"RIP my Raji," the actor captioned the picture with the heartbreak emoticon.

Bedi and Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children - son Vir and daughter Tara.

Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including 'Hostage' star Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry and 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' star Dino Morea were present to pay their tributes.