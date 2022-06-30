Mandira Bedi posts a heartfelt message on husband's first death anniversary
Mumbai: Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media remembering her husband, director Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary.
Kaushal, known for films such as "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", died last year following a heart attack. He was 50.
"365 days without you," read the brief handwritten note Bedi shared on Instagram.
"Miss you Raji," she wrote in the caption.
Bedi and Kaushal, who tied the knot in 1999, have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.
On the work front, Bedi had last year hosted the third season of "The Love Laugh Live Show", a celebrity programme on Romedy NOW.
