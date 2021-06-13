Mallika pens heartbreaking note post her mother's demise

Comedian-actor Mallika Dua took to her social media account to share the news of the demise of her mother, Padmavati Dua, also known to many as Chinna Dua.

Chinna Dua breathed her last on Friday night after fighting a long battle against Covid-19.

Mallika Dua shared a heartbreaking note as she posted about her mother's untimely death, "I was born to god and she chose me to be her child. That's how incredibly lucky I am. It aches way too much right now but my brave friends who hold similar grief tell me it gets better. Thank you ma for choosing to be my mother. You are my god. Thank you my ma."

Her caption along with this note read, "Love of my life. My first and greatest love. Thank you for choosing me."

Celebrities paid their tribute to Chinna Dua. Mira Kapoor posted in the comment section of Mallika Dua's post, "It feels like a personal loss.. Will fondly remember Chinna Ji." She added, "Sending you love, strength & prayers ."

Mini Mathur wrote, "I'm so so sorry for your colossal loss, Mallika.

Wishing you all the strength to bear this grief. And Moms never really leave their kids .. I hope you know that."

Padmavati Dua was a well-known radiologist and wife of journalist Vinod Dua. She and her husband had both been admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on May 14 after testing positive for the deadly virus.