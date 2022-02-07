'Malang allowed me to explore so many variations within myself'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is known for her roles in films like 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Baaghi 2', 'Radhe' and more, felt lucky to be a part of the 2020 blockbuster 'Malang'.



Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu, the film saw Disha Patani in the role of Sara Nambiar.

The actor shared her reasons for joining Mohit Suri's directorial and the 'unforgettable experiences' she had while shooting for the film.

"Shooting for 'Malang' will always be one of the most special and unforgettable experiences of my life. From all the action to drama, romance and thrill, the movie had a bit of everything which allowed me to explore so many variations within myself and portray that on-screen," she said.

Disha Patani added, "It was a very exciting role and within five minutes into the narration, I said yes to it. Very rarely do you get the opportunity to play grey characters and when I got it, I jumped at it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie on screen. Also, being a water baby, I thoroughly enjoyed performing water sports while shooting the film. I have had a whale of a time working with the finest of talents including Anil sir, Mohit sir, Aditya and Kunal."