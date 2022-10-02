Malaika has a better equation with Arbaaz after divorce

Malaika Arora has shared that her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan has only got better since they decided to end their marriage. Both tied the knot in December 1998 and finalised their divorce in May 2017 after over 18 years of marriage.

Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani since their split. The two continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan, 19. Malaika recently said that she and Arbaaz have a much better equation after they decided to call it quits.

Asked if she continues to be friends with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika told a popular magazine, "We have a better equation now. We are far more mature. We're just happier, calmer people. He's a wonderful man and I only wish him the best in life. Sometimes, people are wonderful, but they just aren't great together. That's just how it is. I would always wish him well."

"I think I made my choice and I put myself first. I think by doing that, I am a much better person today. I have a better relationship with my son and he sees that I am much happier. I have a much better relationship with my ex-husband. I'm happy I made these decisions and I stood up for myself. So, for women out there, don't be scared. Don't be afraid to follow your heart. Yes, you will ruffle feathers, but life is not easy. You can't make everyone happy," she added.