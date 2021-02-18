'Making tourism an experience'

For the past three decades, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd. in association with the Government of Delhi has been organising 'Garden Tourism Festival' in the city with the objective to create awareness about the environment and showcase the rich floriculture of Delhi. Celebrating the hues of mother nature and the fervour of Spring season, this three-week extravaganza is themed '#Colours of Nature' this year.



Unlike a three-day format that was being followed previously, Delhi Tourism has extended the festival to three weeks, to give a safe, socially distanced and memorable experience to its visitors. The festival aims to make for a vibrant and refreshing experience for its visitors. Garden Tourism Festival, besides being a delight to visit with one's friends and family, will proffer its annual Garden Bazaar and horticulture workshops for gardening enthusiasts.

The 34th Garden Tourism Festival will be inaugurated on February 19, 2021 by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism, Govt. of Delhi.

The festival over the years has become the biggest flower show in the capital as participants include leading nurseries, horticulture and floriculture societies and suppliers of the horticulture equipment, seeds, fertilizers etc. Along with the flower show, special themed gardens are developed by various government civic agencies as well as private organizations and business houses. Special cultural programmes have been organized to entertain the visitors and create a festive atmosphere. There will be variety of food stalls and languishing artists engaging the visitors in activities. Delhi Tourism's Garden of Five Senses will host all this and a lot more, with the flower displays as its crowning jewel.

The Garden Tourism Festival is a great platform for garden lovers to meet, interact and showcase their fruit of labour. The major participants during the festival are the horticulture departments of MCD (East, North), NDMC, CPWD, DJB, DDA, SDMC, Noida Authority, Northern Railways, DLF Mall of India, and others. There will be showcasing varieties in varies plants such as potted plants, Dahlia, Hanging Baskets, Foliage Plants, Cactus and Succulents, Bonsai Plants of different specifications, Bougainvillea, Floral Animal, Tray Garden, Theme Garden, Annual cut flowers in earthen vases, Vegetables Flower Decoration, Flower arrangements and roses etc.

The festival shall remain open for the public from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekdays and from 11:00 am to 7:30 pm on weekends. Delhi Tourism will also provide free shuttle service from Saket Metro Station to the venue and back.