'Making Black Widow was extremely stressful'

In a recent interview, Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson, who stars in and executive produces 'Black Widow', shared her honest thoughts on why she felt it was 'extremely stressful' to make the highly-awaited 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) movie.

'Black Widow' takes place before 'Avengers: Infinity War' and after 'Captain America: Civil War', with the magnanimous rift amongst the Avengers due to Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Steve Rogers, as known as, Captain America's (Chris Evans) fallout.

Given that Natasha Romanoff was left to her own devices, Scarlett explained, "It allowed us to show her when she is kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible."

Johansson revealed that she was a part of script meetings right from the start as the team commenced to figure out how Natasha's origins were going to be delved into.

"You are trying to map out all of this which is extremely stressful because there are no guidelines," she mentioned.

The 36-year-old actor further shared how she believes that MCU fans will 'respond to' her character as flashbacks of an earlier part of her life brings added poignancy to her final act in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Scarlett concluded, "I think that Black Widow's goal was for fans to feel satisfied with this story that they could maybe have some resolution with my character's death in a way. It felt like people wanted mthat."