'Maidaan' to have a theatrical release

After months under a Coronavirus-induced lockdown, it seems like Bollywood and the nation at large are getting ready to roll up the shutters. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, filmmakers seemed to be embracing the digital age and opting for OTT releases, instead of waiting it out to have a traditional theatrical release.

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' was said to be one of the films going the digital way, but producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that it will not be so.

Pointing out that the times were changing, he said that OTT platforms and theatres can co-exist. While saying that there are some producers who do not mind the long wait for a theatrical release, he said that digital platforms help those who have their films ready and may not be in a position to wait to recover financial investments.

While addressing the reservations of distributors to digital releases, Kapoor said that they should view the situation in a practical way.

As far as 'Maidaan' is concerned, the remaining portion of the film is expected to go on floors in November. It was recently revealed that the team dismantled their huge sets due to the onset of the monsoons. The team will begin reassembling their sets, two months prior to the shoot.