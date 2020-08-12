Mahima Chaudhary was bullied by Subhash

Actor Mahima Chaudhry has said that filmmaker Subhash Ghai "bullied" her and sent messages to several producers to not to work with her. She made her Bollywood debut with 1997 film 'Pardes' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was directed by Ghai.

In an interview, Mahima said, "I was bullied by Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of 'Trade Guide' magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an advertisement that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission."

"Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi were the only four people who stood by me. They all told me to stay strong. David called and told me, 'Do not worry and do not let him bully you.' Apart from these four people, I did not receive a call from anyone else," said the actor, who shared about the four Bollywood celebrities who came out in her support back then. She also revealed that she was to star in 'Satya', but was replaced without even being informed by director Ram Gopal Varma.