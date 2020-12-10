Mahie Gill speaks on being typecast

Mahie Gill, who is known for her roles in films such as 'Dev D' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', talked about her character in the new film 'Durgamati' and breaking the typecast. She will be seen playing a CBI officer in the upcoming horror-thriller, which is a remake of the 2018 film 'Bhaagamathie'.

"I play CBI officer Satakshi Ganguly. For me, it was a very different character. I have never played someone like her before. Be it her look or the characterisation, everything was very different, which is why I loved playing her," said the 44-year-old actor.

Asked whether playing an officer was on her to-do-list, Mahie replied: "It was. In the film, you would see amazing interrogation scenes between Bhumi and me."

"I loved the script. Horror-thriller is a genre that I have always found interesting but never got a chance to explore. So, it was also exciting. Also, my role in the film is very strong," said Mahie.

Speaking on whether being associated with bold typecast characters affected her as an actor, Gill commented: "Till last year, I was getting roles that were sensuous in nature. I was looking for something different to play because as an actor, I also want to experiment. It got boring for me. But at present, I think I am in the right space."

"I think 'Durgamati' will help in breaking the typecast because so far, I am getting a good response for my character," concluded Mahie.