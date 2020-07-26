Mahesh to be summoned by Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and his death sent a shockwave across the nation. Mumbai Police is currently investigating the actor's death. Several people linked to the actor such as his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi and others have been interrogated. As per reports, Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will also be summoned by the Mumbai Police tomorrow today.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh declared that Mahesh Bhatt will be summoned by the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Furthermore, Karan Johar's manager has also been summoned and Anil stated that if needed, the producer may be called too.

"Statements of 37 people have been recorded so far. Mahesh Bhatt will be called to record his statement. Summons has also been sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called. If needed, Johar will also be called - Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case," read a tweet of a leading news channel.

It was almost a week ago that Kangana Ranaut had made some explosive claims in her recent interview, while narrating

her experiences with Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

"Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? What was Mahesh Bhatt doing between Rhea and him? Everyone wants to know," Kangana had questioned.