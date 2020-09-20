Mahesh Bhatt turns 72

Director Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his birthday on September 20. Bhatt is known for helming films such as 'Saaransh', 'Aashiqui', 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin', 'Daddy' among more.

Family members and close friends wished the filmmaker on the special day via social media.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Pooja Bhatt sent warm birthday greetings to her "father, teacher, friend, guide." She captioned the post as, "Thank you for teaching me to exult in the now, embrace uncertainty & endure strife. And even though you named me 'Pooja', never to pray for an easy life!"

Actor Soni Razdan took to Instagram to wish her husband Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday. Sharing a photo of the director, Razdan wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! Age cannot wither you, nor custom stale your infinite variety… may you keep inspiring us with your wisdom and good sense. And so much more."

Wishing Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday, Dia Mirza commented on Razdan's picture. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhatt Saab."

Neena Gupta, Manisha Koirala and Aahana Kumra among others wished the director on his birthday.

Gulshan Grover, who has appeared in several Mahesh Bhatt films, wished the filmmaker on Twitter. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Bhatt Saab @MaheshNBhatt thank you for casting me in Arth, Sir, Naaraz, Naajayaz, Angaaray, Jism, Paap, Dhokha, Cabaret, Kajraare, Gangster, Sadak 2 and many more. Thank you for imparting knowledge of cinema to me."

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt's last outing as a director was Sadak 2, which is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.