Mahesh Bhatt records statement in Sushant's case

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in Mumbai on July 27. The late actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Ahead of his arrival at the station, he had tweeted, "We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass."

Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the police had also summoned filmmaker Karan Johar's manager for questioning, amid rising fan pressure to investigate alternate theories about the actor's death. The minister had also said that there was no need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and that Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently.

So far, the police recorded statements of over 40 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh.