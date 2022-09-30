Mahesh Bhatt calls Aamir Khan a 'victim' of his idea of perfection

Aamir Khan and Mahesh Bhatt collaborated on two of the most popular films in the actor's early days, but the experience of working together wasn't what either of them had hoped. Mahesh has previously spoken about Aamir's idea of perfection and how it burdens a project. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that Aamir is a 'victim of an ailment of the burden of perfection'.

In an interview with a leading entertainment news portal, Bhatt spoke about Aamir and described him as 'a man who is caught in his idea of life being a document that can be perfected. A sincere boy but a victim of an ailment of the burden of perfection which kind of weighs you and people around you'.

When asked if this was the case when the duo worked together in 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke', Mahesh said, "It was there. I think with time it becomes like that because you see, you can struggle for excellence. Excellence is giving it all. Perfection is not a scientific document. It's not a legal document. It's a work of art that is subjective and if you just keep on crossing every 't' and dotting every 'i' and correcting every sound byte that I am giving now and say that 'I fumbled on that line', we'd be going for 15-20 days doing this interview."

Mahesh concluded by calling Aamir a 'sincere boy' who is a 'great achiever'.