Madonna regrets rejecting Matrix, Batman Returns

Pop icon Madonna has had a trailblazing career, but the star recently got candid about the roles she has missed out on and now regrets it.

While making an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' this week, the 63-year-old singer talked about three movie roles that she has turned down and revealed which two she regrets.

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel, Madonna revealed that she was offered the part of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns', which ended up going to Michelle Pfeiffer. "I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman. That was fierce," she said.

Discussing more on the subject, Madonna said that she also got offered 'Showgirls' but did not regret turning it down in retrospect. She then brought up another movie she passed on that nobody ever knew about.

Revealing that she was offered an iconic part in Keanu Reeve's starrer 'The Matrix', Madonna expressed that she was truly regretful of her past decision.

"Can you believe that? That was like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life," she told Jimmy Kimmel.

In other news, back in May, the singer opened about turning 60 and fighting ageism. While chatting with 'British Vogue', the singer said: "People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it is that 'I'm not pretty enough', 'I do not sing well enough', 'I'm not talented enough', 'I'm not married enough' and now it is that 'I'm not young enough'," said Madonna.