Madonna first female to earn top 10 album on 'Billboard' chart

Singer Madonna hit a record-breaking milestone after scooping a top 10 album in every decade since the release of her self-titled debut album in 1983. The 64-year-old became the first female to land an album in the 'Billboard 200 top 10' every decade since the early 1980s, reported 'mirror.co.uk'.

Since her self-titled debut in 1983, the 'Queen of Pop' has sat in the top 10 in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now, officially, in the 2020s. Her new remix compilation, 'Finally Enough Love', debuts at number eight on the September three-dated chart.

According to 'Billboard', Madonna is the tenth act to have achieved this distinction and the other nine are all solo male artists or groups comprising men. She logged a total of five top 10s on the 'Billboard 200' in the 1980s, seven in the 1990s and six in the 2000s. In the 2010s, she had four. Of those 23 top 2010s, nine reached the first spot.

Speaking of her new album, Madonna said, "I named this record 'Finally Enough Love' because, at the end of the day, love is what makes the world go round."

She told Harper's Bazaar, "It is also representative of one of my biggest loves in life, which is dance. I love to dance and I love to inspire people to dance, so with 50 number one dance hits, that is a lot of love to share."