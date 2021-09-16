Madhuri, Idris and others to join 'Netflix' global fan event

Netflix' revealed an all-star line-up for its inaugural 'TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event', which will be attended by more than 145 stars and creators from around the world, including Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Jung Hae-in and Zack Snyder.

The event, which was announced in August, will be held on September 25 in a virtual format.

The official trailer of 'TUDUM' was also released on September 15, along with the list of the participating talent, 'Netflix' said in a press release.

Over 70 series, films and specials will be featured throughout the showcase, which borrows its name from the streaming service's signature tune.

The viewers will also get an insight into 'Finding Anamika', which marks the digital debut of Bollywood star Dixit; director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavishly mounted web debut series 'Heeramandi' and Korean series 'My Name'. Also taking part in the event will be Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona and many others.

For three hours, the streamer will provide exclusive first looks, appearances from some of the biggest stars, never-before-seen footage, including new trailers, from new blockbusters and returning favourite shows such as 'Stranger Things', 'Bridgert

The virtual event will be broadcast across Netflix's 'YouTube' channels worldwide, in addition to 'Twitter' and 'Twitch' at 9:30 pm.