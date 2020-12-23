Madhur to make film on true events amid COVID-19

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for making hit films such as 'Fashion', 'Page 3' and 'Heroine', recently made an exciting announcement that his next film, titled 'India Lockdown' will be inspired by true events.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news by revealing that the casting for 'India Lockdown' was underway and is expected to go on floors from January 2021.

"It is official – Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next directorial venture. Titled 'India Lockdown', the film will be inspired by true events. Casting is underway and it will be produced by 'Bhandarkar Entertainment' and 'PJ Motion Pictures'. The work will start from January 2021," read Taran's tweet.

The new project will be based on the lockdown, which was imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.