Madhu to work on his dream project 'Ramayan'

Producer Madhu Mantena, who recently bought over the shares of 'Phantom Films' from his partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl is all set to work on his dream project 'Ramayan', which would be his auspicious flag-bearing project.

According to sources, Mantena's big-screen 'Ramayan' would be in 3D and budgeted at Rs 300 crores. Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Aamir Khan in 'Dangal', will be holding the directorial reins.

The film would be of inordinate length, as no aspect of the Holy Scripture would be left undermined or left out, otherwise, Mantena may release the grand epic as two full-length feature films.

"These are sensitive times and the last thing the Ramayan needs is an underwhelming treatment or a revisionist screenplay. Mantena has deployed several researchers to project absolute accuracy and preserve complete sanctity in his film version of the venerated epic," informed a source.

The sources also stated that Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are front-runners for Ram and Sita. Ravi Udyawar, who directed Sridevi's last film 'Mom', will be associated with this project.