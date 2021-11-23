Madhu Chopra rubbishes rumours of Priyanka's divorce

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always melted down millions of hearts. They have been treating their fans with beautiful pictures ever since they got married. Both are head over heels in love with each other and their social media handles are proof of that.

But recently, the 'Matrix 4' star gave a little shock to her fans when she removed both last names, Chopra and Jonas, from her 'Instagram' handle. Fans were confused with her sudden move by the star.

Priyanka has not reacted to this or said anything on the matter yet, but it looks like this has not gone down too well with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka's mother came out and issued a statement to a news agency. She claimed that these rumours are rubbish and asked the netizens to not spread these false claims.

Reportedly this is not the first time that the news of trouble in Priyanka and Nick's wedding has surfaced online.

Priyanka Chopra had recently moved in with Nick into their first home. Lovely pictures of the two celebrating Diwali in their new home had gone viral on the Internet.