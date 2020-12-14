Madhavan not working in Ratan Tata biopic

Actor R Madhavan dismissed news that he took the project of working and starring in a biopic which would be about the entrepreneur and philanthropist Ratan Tata. He made sure to clarify the speculations by saying that he never signed any such project or had any discussions about it.

Madhavan took to 'Twitter' and opened on the biopic poster that had been doing rounds and said that it was a fan-made poster.

A user had asked the actor: "R Madhavan, is this true that you are going to play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic? If this happens, then it is going to be a huge inspiration to many."

"Hey, unfortunately, it is not true. It was just a wish of some fans who made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed," replied the actor.

R Madhavan was recently seen in Hemant Madhukar's thriller 'Nishabdham', alongside Anushka Shetty. On the work front, he will be making his directorial debut with 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and will also play the lead role in the film.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based on the life of aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist of the 'Indian Space Research Organisation' (ISRO) who was falsely charged with espionage.