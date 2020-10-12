Madhavan demands strict punishment for culprit

Actor R Madhavan is furious at the online threats that were written against cricketer MS Dhoni's six-year-old Ziva. He wants the strictest punishment against the culprits so that such harassment can be stopped in the future.

Reportedly, a teenager was caught by the Mumbai Police for sending the threats.

"Teenager detained for issuing threats against MS Dhoni's daughter. The police did a great job. Now it is time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens," wrote Madhavan, after sharing a new report on 'Twitter'. The 16-year-old culprit was nabbed from Mundra in Gujarat.

"The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the 'Instagram' account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," said Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh.

"The teen had shared threatening messages on the social media platform after the 'IPL 2020' match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket teams," said the police team.

Dhoni is captaining the CSK cricket team in the ongoing 'Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020' season.