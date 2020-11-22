Maddock Films issues clarification

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's 'Maddock Films' issued a clarification with regard to a reported payment of Rs 17 crore to late Sushant Singh Rajput, made by Dinesh's company, which is missing. The Enforcement Directorate had been probing money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The duo made 'Raabta' together which released in 2017.

In the clarification, published in a leading newspaper, the company said: "The information you have received and what you have published is incorrect. Please kindly note that 'Maddock Films' has not made any payment to Sushant in Hungary. 'Maddock' has also not received Rs 17 crores whether as actor fee, or any rebate from Hungary as wrongly claimed in your article. We have made the full and final payment to Sushant for the film 'Raabta' as per the agreement signed by him with us and this payment was received by him in India."

The statement added that all payments to Sushant were made in India and the financial transactions for Hungary shoot was handled by 'T-Series'.

"We have submitted relevant documents for the proof of such payment to the department. It should be noted that in fact all funding and financial transactions for the shooting in Hungary were handled by 'T-Series'. You may confirm from 'T-Series'. 'Maddock Films' is a responsible filmmaker and we dutifully follow the rules and law of our country," said the company.