Maanvi Gagroo was ignored for lead roles because of her body

Maanvi Gagroo shared that she never slotted her body type into a particular box until she joined the entertainment industry. The 'Four More Shots Please!' star recently revealed that it was after she met casting directors that she started feeling 'fat'.

In an interview with a leading daily, Maanvi recalled that before joining the industry, she 'never felt too fat'. It was the casting directors and agents who told her that and could not fit her into any category.

"They did not know what category to fit me in. They did not want to cast me as the lead because I am fat, but they could not cast me as a fat girl too, because I was not too fat. Then I felt like 'Oh, I am fat and I should lose weight'. To tell you the truth, I am yet to accept myself and believe I am perfect as is," she said.

The actor has also been part of the entertainment world with shows such as 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom', 'Tripling' and 'Pitchers'. Maanvi said that even after doing a considerable number of films and shows, she often has to remind herself 'that I am fine the way I am'.

"The problem is, I must be okay with the fact. It is fine, even if I look fat," she said.

Maanvi Gagroo was recently seen in the third season of 'Four More Shots Please!'. She will soon be seen in the third season of 'Tripling'.