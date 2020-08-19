Maanayata gives update on Sanjay Dutt's health

Hours after Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt were spotted at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday, she issued a statement for the actor's fans and friends, thanking everyone for their prayers and asking them to stop speculations around his health.

Maanayata also clarified that Sanjay will be treated in Mumbai for now and any travel plans will only be decided as per the developments in his health. "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress."

"To all of Sanju's fans and well wishers, I can't begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years."