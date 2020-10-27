Luviena reacts to Bhatts' defamation case against her

Actor Luviena Lodh reacted to the defamation suit filed by filmmakers and brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt on October 26 in Bombay High Court.

The Bhatts' sought Rs one crore in damages from Lodh and also an order restraining her from making any such false claims in the future. The suit further said that the actor had made false allegations against Mahesh and Mukesh, who are famous personalities, with malicious intentions to obtain the best settlement in her divorce proceedings with her estranged husband.

Reacting to the Bhatts' suit, Luviena said that she was speaking the truth and she would stand by it. "I appeared in the court at 3 pm on October 26. In their plea, the Bhatt brothers said I should delete the video which I have uploaded on social media. They further added that the accusations which I have made against them are false, but the court has told them that I should not be forced to delete videos. I am not making any defamatory statements. I am telling the truth and I stand by it," said Lodh.

In her previous 'Instagram' video, Lodh had alleged that Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi are among Bollywood stars, to whom Sumit Sabharwal regularly supplied drugs. The actor continued to state that she filed her divorce after learning that her husband Sumit supplied drugs to actors Amyra and Sapna.

In the video, speaking in Hindi, she had alleged: "Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don of the industry. If you do not play by his rules, he destroys your career and life."

Furthermore, she stated if anything happens to her or her family, then Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, and Kumkum Sehgal should be considered responsible for it.