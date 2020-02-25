Love, Simon series moves from Disney Plus to Hulu

Los Angeles: The series adaptation of 2018 feature Love, Simon has shifted its base from Disney Plus to Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, titled Love, Victor, is the second project from Disney to be shifted to Hulu after Zoe Kravitz – starrer High Fidelity.

The show is set around a new character, named Victor, played by Annabelle Comes Home star Michael Cimino.

"Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School who embarks on his own journey of self-discovery by facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school," the show's plotline read.

Nick Robinson, who played the lead in the series Love, Simon, is the narrator on the show, besides serving as an executive producer.

The show will also feature actors James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez as the cast.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the film together, are executive producing and serving as showrunners.

The 10 – episode first season of Love, Victor will debut on Hulu in June.