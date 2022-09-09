'Love Aaj Kal 2' helped Kartik Aaryan sign three films

Kartik Aaryan, who is preparing for a slew of high-profile projects, spoke candidly about how after 'Love Aaj Kal 2', directors began to have more confidence in him.

"After playing two roles in the films, filmmakers started seeing me in that light," he said.

Although 'Love Aaj Kal 2' failed at the box office, Kartik said that the film brought to the fore his serious side and gave all credit to the way director Imtiaz Ali presented him in the movie.

"That's Imitiaz Ali's magic," he said.

In an interview with a leading entertainment news portal, Aaryan also revealed that he signed three films after 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.

The actor, who will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', said he has been requesting Hansal to cast him in a film since 2011.

"I used to message or directly reach and ask for roles," he said, adding, "Hansal Mehta is someone who will push you as an actor and beyond your capabilities." Talking about his hunger to do more films, Aaryan said "The hunger will get you the purity and then it's the director's medium which will push you ahead."

On the work front, Kartik recently wrapped 'Shehzada', which is a remake of Allu Arjun's film. He is now shooting with Kiara Advani on their upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Apart from these, he has 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and 'Aashiqui 3'.