Looop Lapeta: Clutter-breaking take on new-age romance'

Taapsee Pannu said she went for the script narration of 'Looop Lapeta', the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film 'Run Lola Run', to turn it down but was drawn to the central character.

The upcoming Hindi thriller, helmed by Aakash Bhatia, follows an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend (Pannu) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir Raj Bhasin). In the film, Pannu's character is stuck in a time loop and gets multiple chances to save Bhasin's life.

"I said yes to 'Looop Lapeta' instantly because it was so funny. Today, it makes you feel that this concept was made for India more than the German classic that it was. Hence, I ended up saying yes. The film is a clutter-breaking take on new age romance, a genre I am exploring for the first time," she said.

Taapsee said her initial hesitation with the film had to do with the fact that her 2019 film 'Game Over' had already employed the time loop concept.

"I had done a film called 'Game Over', which had something similar in it. I did not want to repeat a concept in another film, so I went intending to say no. I told the producer Atul Kasbekar that I have not seen the original film, but I know the basic storyline and concept. But he told me to just hear out the script. And if it still seems similar and if I do not want to do it, then it is okay," she shared.

"It was exciting to explore how in the same situation and the same problem, I can handle and react in different ways three different times. Like, a stretch of the run can be different in three different loops. As an actor, I enjoyed it and was exhausted also but I kept myself on my toes," Pannu added.