Loki is confused and destabilised: Tom

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston shared some things about his character 'Loki'. The 40-year-old actor recently spoke to 'TV Insider' and shared about the character getting its series in the 'Disney+' series 'Loki'.

Tom explained that Loki is 'very confused and destabilised' after having been arrested by Agent Michael M Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the 'Time Variance Authority' (TVA), as well as facing deletion from reality for his crimes against the sacred timeline, which is the main storyline for 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU).

According to Hiddleston, his character is forced to help Agent Mobius and the 'TVA' repair what he broke in 2012's 'The Avengers' as he attempted to invade Earth.

"This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film. He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D., was imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Nick Fury and Black Widow, after which he invited an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan but was defeated by the assembled Avengers," he stated.

Tom recalled, "Loki is the god who was smashed by the Hulk, rather like a ragdoll. He was apprehended and was taken from 'Stark Tower' towards Central Park. But as people saw in 'Avengers: Endgame', the Avengers, from 2023, went back in time to 2012 to change things around."

"Where he goes next is where we start in 'Loki'. I think what is interesting is that the audience broadly has a better perspective on Loki than Loki does. Because the audience has seen the events of 'The Dark World', Ragnarok, 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame', this is a Loki that does not have any of that self-awareness," he said.