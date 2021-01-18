Lisa talks about reuniting with 'Friends' cast

Friends' star Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed the role of Phoebe Buffay in the iconic show, had recently come on Rob Lowe's podcast, where she spoke about the reunion.

"I pre-shot something for it already, so we are definitely doing it," said Kudrow.

She also revealed that the rest of the remaining shooting will most likely begin in 'early, early spring' after production was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though most details are being kept under wraps, it is unknown whether the reunion will feature any new scripted material, but it will see the original cast reminiscing on old times.

"It is us getting together which does not happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped," Kudrow mentioned on the podcast.

In August 2020, Jennifer Aniston had also spoken about the reunion and told 'Deadline' that originally, the 'Friends' cast - Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - was all set to shoot for the reunion at the series' original soundstage 'Stage 24' at the 'Warner Bros. Studios' in Los Angeles, California on March 23. Alas, due to the virus pandemic, the reunion had to be delayed.